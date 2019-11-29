Yami Gautam Rings In Birthday With Family, Treats Fans With Glimpses From The Bash

Yami Gautam marked her debut in Bollywood opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor. Since then, the actor has delivered several successful path-breaking performances in movies like Kaabil, Bala and URI: The Surgical strike. Famous for her precision as an actor, Yami Gautam has redefined norms through her unmatched talent and flamboyant persona. On November 28, 2019, Yami Gautam celebrated her 31st birthday. While fans of Yami were busy wishing her on social media, the actor was busy celebrating her day with family. Here are all the details.

Yami Gautam shares an ‘aww-adorable’ picture on Instagram

Recently, Yami Gautam took to her official Instagram handle to share the pictures from her private birthday party. In the series of pictures shared, Yami can be seen posing along with her family members in a pink birthday cap and a 'happy birthday' sash, as the actor is ready to cut the cake. Yami captioned the picture as, "Birthday Happiness 🥳✨ #gratitudeforlove 🙏🏻". Amidst millions of fans wishing the actor on her 31st birthday, actor Mrunal Thakur chimed in the comment section and commented, "Adorable" on the birthday celebration post. Take a look at the series of pictures shared by Yami Gautam:

Fans Wish Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam's fans from across the country, poured in love for the actor, as she rang in her birthday. Take a look:

Happy Birthday🎂🎉🎁 to @yamigautam one of the most talented Actress of this generation. pic.twitter.com/IHWCG9jd6S — Nitin Maghade (@Nitin_Maghade99) November 29, 2019

What's next for Yami Gautam?

Yami Gautam, who last graced the big screens with Bala along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, is reportedly filming with Vikrant Massey for her next, Ginny Weds Sunny. Directed by Puneet Khanna, the much-anticipated film will hit the theatres in 2020. Reportedly, Yami Gautam will also be seen in Agra Ka Daabra. The movie also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu in the leading roles.

