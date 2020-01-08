Famous Places In Madhya Pradesh Where Popular Bollywood Movies Have Been Shot

Madhya Pradesh is fondly called the ‘Heart of India’. Geographically located at the centre of India, the state has a lot of unique attractions of tourist interest which visitors throng into Madhya Pradesh to have a glimpse of these places.

The erotic sculptures of Khajuraho, the quaint hills off Pachmarhi, the wildlife of Bandhavgarh are some of the reasons which make Madhya Pradesh attractive. However, there is one more reason for which the state is very famous for.

The place has been witness to many Bollywood movies that have been shot there. Here is the list of popular Bollywood movies that have been shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Movies shot in Gwalior

Luka Chuppi

Luka Chuppi is a 2019 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Laxman Utekar. The movie was bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and starred Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon in prominent roles.

The plot of the movie revolves around the subject of live-in relationships. It tells the story of a television reporter in Mathura who falls in love with a headstrong woman.

ALSO READ| Here's A List Of Must Visit Places In Madhya Pradesh For A Refreshing Trip In 2020

Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 is directed by the renowned choreographer Prabhu Deva and written by Dilip Shukla. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan who had earlier directed Dabangg 2. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a cop named Chulbul Pandey. He is known for his unique ways of dealing with an issue.

The film gives a high dose of action, drama, and romance for the viewers. The film also stars actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force Books 4 New FIRs In Vyapam Case

Stree

Stree is a 2018 Indian comedy horror film helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The plot of the film is based on an urban legend known as 'Nale Ba'.

The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| Madhya Pradesh: UP Resident Held For Cloning ATM Cards, Duping Old People

Movies shot in Bhopal

Raajneeti

Raajneeti is a 2010 political thriller helmed and bankrolled by Prakash Jha. The multi-starred featured Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. The movie was shot in Bhopal and was based on political affairs of the state.

ALSO READ| Madhya Pradesh: Tiger State Lost 23 Big Cats In 2019

Aarakshan

Aarakshan is a 2011 drama movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by Prakash Jha, the movie is a socio-political drama based on the controversial policy of caste-based reservations in Indian educational institutes and government jobs. The movie also starred Prateik Babbar and Manoj Bajpayee in supporting roles.

ALSO READ| Madhya Pradesh Govt Starts Health Insurance Scheme For Staff

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.