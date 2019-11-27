Fan Asks Kajol If She Would Marry SRK Had She Not Met Ajay Devgn, Her Answer Is Hilarious

Bollywood actress Kajol who is quite active on social media took to the platform to answer some questions asked by her much-loved fans. However, the actress's answer to one question has left everyone in splits. Kajol was asked if she would marry her co-star Shah Rukh Khan had she not met Ajay Devgn to which she gave a sassy reply saying, "Isn't the man supposed to be proposing"?

Kajol gives a sassy reply

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are considered to be the most loving, cute, and popular star pair. Ajay and Kajol have been happily married for the past 20 years. The love birds have always known to be very supportive of each other. But recently, in an interview with a media publication, the Golmaal actor said that he dislikes his wife's habit of excessive talking. At the same time, he also added that he misses it when Kajol does not talk much.

The couple is currently gearing up for their upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie is a biographical period drama film based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare. Directed by Om Raut, the movie will be starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Tanhaji is all set to the screens on January 10 next year, in 2020.

Kajol took to her Instagram to share her first look from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the poster shared by her, Kajol looks fierce and aesthetically traditional.

According to reports, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of great Maratha warrior Subedar Tanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, and Kajol will be seen portraying the role of Tanaji’s wife. Fans have shared their excitement to watch Ajay and Kajol in a completely new avatar on screen. The movie will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

