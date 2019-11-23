Ajay Devgn And Sidharth Malhotra To Work With Indra Kumar For A Comedy Flick?

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to team up for Indra Kumar's next social comedy. The crew was in need of a young actor along with an older male star and it seems that the two fit the requirements perfectly. Reportedly, all the paperwork has happened for the social comedy, which might just teach some important messages about life. The actors will be starting the shoot of the Indra Kumar-led film in the coming year. Read more to know about the two stars sharing the big screen.

Indra Kumar brings in a unique pair for his next comedy film

After looking into the project, Indra took the film to his industrial friend Ajay, and the two seem to have decided to team up for the social comedy. Reportedly, Induji wanted to make a new film on the Dhamaal series after Total Dhamaal, which could be called Naya Dhamaal. But it has not been confirmed that Ajay and Sidharth are being signed for that film or another. But the social comedy is going to be produced by the same producers as Total Dhamaal which turned out to be a profitable venture for the crew.

Thank you 🙏 Ameya & MNS for allowing us to showcase our film Tanhaji in Marathi & Hindi simultaneously. It’s our privilege to be able to share the story of this brave Maratha warrior in his mother tongue as well as the National Language🙏 https://t.co/ds21FiaDd9 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 20, 2019

