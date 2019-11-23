Ajay Devgn On Working With Kajol In 'Tanhaji': "She Talks Too Much On Set"

Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol are popularly known as the power couple of Bollywood. Recently, Ajay Devgn revealed one aspect about his wife Kajol that the fans found very funny and also relatable. He revealed the one thing that irritates him about his wife is her habit of excessive talking.

Also Read: Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior: The Story Of The Legend Tanaji Malusare

Also Read: Prabhas Indulges In Hilarious Banter With Mohan Babu

The couple is considered to be the most loving, cute, and popular star pair. Ajay and Kajol have been happily married for the past 20 years. The love birds have always known to be very supportive of each other. But recently, in an interview with a media publication, the Golmaal actor said that he dislikes his wife's habit of excessive talking. At the same time, he also added that he misses it when Kajol does not talk much.

The 50-year-old star said that she talks too much on set. Also, whenever she is asked to concentrate, she will probably be doing something else. He also added that though he keeps complaining about her talking too much, he feels something is wrong when she is not talking and he keeps asking her about the same. Which is why he feels that he does not want to change anything about her.

Ajay also added that it is always comfortable for him to work with Kajol. Ajay told a media publication that everyone knows that his wife is a fabulous actor. He believes that, as an actor, working with someone like her is always a delight. Apart from that, the actor also mentioned that there is an obvious comfort zone because she is his wife and makes him comfortable.

The couple is currently gearing up for their upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie is a biographical period drama film based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare. Directed by Om Raut, the movie will be starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Tanhaji is all set to the screens on January 10 next year, in 2020.

Watch the trailer here.

Also Read: Ananya Panday's Cute And Chic Look Will Make Your Heart Race

Also Read: Kiara Advani's Mom's Surprise Visit On The Sets Of 'Indoo Ki Jawaani' Is Melting Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.