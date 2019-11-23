The Debate
Ajay Devgn On Working With Kajol In 'Tanhaji': "She Talks Too Much On Set"

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are popularly known as the power couple of Bollywood. Recently, Ajay Devgn revealed some facts about his wife. Read to know more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
ajay devgn

Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol are popularly known as the power couple of Bollywood. Recently, Ajay Devgn revealed one aspect about his wife Kajol that the fans found very funny and also relatable. He revealed the one thing that irritates him about his wife is her habit of excessive talking.

The couple is considered to be the most loving, cute, and popular star pair. Ajay and Kajol have been happily married for the past 20 years. The love birds have always known to be very supportive of each other. But recently, in an interview with a media publication, the Golmaal actor said that he dislikes his wife's habit of excessive talking. At the same time, he also added that he misses it when Kajol does not talk much.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

The 50-year-old star said that she talks too much on set. Also, whenever she is asked to concentrate, she will probably be doing something else. He also added that though he keeps complaining about her talking too much, he feels something is wrong when she is not talking and he keeps asking her about the same. Which is why he feels that he does not want to change anything about her. 

Ajay also added that it is always comfortable for him to work with Kajol. Ajay told a media publication that everyone knows that his wife is a fabulous actor. He believes that, as an actor, working with someone like her is always a delight. Apart from that, the actor also mentioned that there is an obvious comfort zone because she is his wife and makes him comfortable.

The couple is currently gearing up for their upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie is a biographical period drama film based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare. Directed by Om Raut, the movie will be starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Tanhaji is all set to the screens on January 10 next year, in 2020.

Watch the trailer here.

