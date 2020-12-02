Fan Asks Sonu Sood To Help Him With Wrestling, Actor Promises Khali Will Train Him

People have made Emergency SOS calls or dropped texts for help and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been there. In one of the many initiatives by Sood, the actor communicates with people on Twitter and gives them their desired solutions, making him the people's messiah.

Recently a user requested Sood to help him with wrestling training as he wants to compete on the national level for India. "My father is a farmer and the farmer is God for you. I want to wrestle for India. I want your help Just get my wrestling training started," the user wrote. Sood responded to him with a promise, "Now our great Khali will teach you wrestling. This is my promise."

Sood had helped hundreds of migrant workers, who were stranded without jobs or place to stay, reach their homes during the lockdown, a step taken by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Temasek-backed job matching platform GoodWorker, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and vocational skill provider Schoolnet have formed a joint venture with an initial investment of Rs 250 crore to assist blue-collar workers with employment and skilling.

The technology platform aims to reach 10 crore blue-collar workers across the country by providing access to good jobs and career progression through upskilling services, followed by financial, healthcare and social security services.

Pravasi Rojgar was launched by Sood along with Schoolnet in July 2020 as an employment portal for job-seekers, especially migrants, after millions lost jobs in the pandemic and went back to their native places.

(With PTI inputs)

