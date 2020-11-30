Sonu Sood Shares A Chiseled 'throwback 2018' Picture On His Instagram; Check Out Post

Sonu Sood is a very popular name in the South Indian and Bollywood movie industry and is also known for constantly creating a buzz on the internet. The actor has millions of followers on social media and he never fails to keep his fans entertained. Recently, Sonu Sood shared a bare body throwback picture of himself from 2018. Read further ahead to know about Sonu Sood's photos on social media.

Sonu Sood's throwback pics on Instagram

Sonu Sood is one of the very active Indian celebrities on social media. One of the reasons why fans love Sonu Sood's Instagram feed is because of the fitness posts that the actor uploads on a very regular basis. Recently, on November 29, 2020, Sonu Sood shared a bare body picture of himself that is a “throwback to 2018”, where the actor still looks completely fit. Sonu Sood captioned the post, “Throwback to 2018”.

Just as Sonu Sood's "throwback 2018" post was shared on the internet and it went viral in no-time. The post received over four lakhs fifty thousand (4,50,000) likes in just a couple of hours. Not only Sonu Sood's fans but even many well-known celebrities like Yogesh Bhateja, Malvika Sachar, and many more have spammed the comment section of the post by sharing comments of appreciation.

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen on the big screen in the movie Sita (2019). The movie was directed by Teja and was produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam. The movie cast Kajal Aggarwal as V. Sita Mahalakshmi, Bellamkonda Sreenivas as Raghuram, Sonu Sood as MLA Basavaraju, Abhinav Gomatam as Chakram, Mannara Chopra as Rupa, Abhimanyu Singh as Inspector Murari and Kota Srinivasa Rao as Basava's father-in-law, all playing the lead characters.

He will next be seen in two upcoming movies, Prithviraj and Thamilarasan. Both these movies are currently in its pre-production phase and the shooting for these movies are expected to begin by the start of 2021. Prithviraj is going to be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Thamilarasan is going to be directed by Babu Yogeswaran.

