Sonu Sood's Next Initiative Is To Focus On Knee-replacement Surgeries For The Elderly

Actor Sonu Sood has a new initiative in mind and this time, he is trying to help the elderly and aged people of society. In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the actor stated that he wants to make knee-replacement surgeries for poor older people his priority in 2021. He believes that older people are often neglected intentionally or unintentionally, and that is not fair in any way. Sonu Sood wants to make sure that they do not feel like the neglected part of our society.

Sonu Sood has a new mission in hand

Sonu Sood has been winning hearts once again with his concern for the poor and the distressed. The actor recently announced a scholarship worth 5 lakhs for underprivileged medical students. In a recent interaction with entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed that he now wishes to help the elderly who cannot walk properly.

The actor stressed how people do not take certain health issues seriously, especially when it comes to the elderly. He said that most people act like the aged don’t need medical attention unless it’s a life-threatening illness. Sonu Sood was of the stance that people do not invest enough in the health of older people. He shed some light on how people questioned his plans as they believed the same resource can be used to conduct bran surgeries on babies that strongly need it. However, his logic is that if parents taught their children how to walk then it is, now, the child’s responsibility to make sure that the parent can walk without any difficulties.

He agrees that all children are not ignorant of their parents’ needs. In fact, they do come forward to offer knee surgery when their parents need it. But most of the times, the parents themselves dissuade their children from using money on their surgery as they claim that they would adjust. That’s how the aged are neglected according to Sonu Sood. In the current scenario, he wants to optimize knee surgeries for aged people. He wants to make sure that they do not feel neglected and useless in any way.

Image courtesy: Sonu Sood Instagram

