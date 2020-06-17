Fan Calls 'Gulabo Sitabo' A 'bit Meh, A Bit Flat'; Director Shoojit Sircar Reacts

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo released on June 12, and the Shoojit Sircar directorial became the first film to take the Over-The-Top premiere route as it hit Amazon Prime. The movie received mixed reactions, from the viewer and the reviewer.

One user commented saying, "I thought the movie was a bit flat... bit meh!". Sircar who has been responding to the positive reviews responded to this fan's feedback too. Sircar wrote, "That’s right way to criticize:) thank you for watching." [sic]

Another user on June 15 had written, "I love most of his work. But am disappointed with @ShoojitSircar's #GulaboSitaboOnPrime. It was almost as if someone loved Fatima Manzil & just wanted to set a story there. And what happens to the story, where it goes didn't seem to matter." Replying to the fan, Sircar said, "Thank you mam for watching:))..sorry.. responding as you have tagged me." [sic]

Amul Topical on Tuesday paid tribute to Shoojit Sircar's recent release 'Gulabo Sitabo'. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Amul wrote, "Bula do Khila Do, Amul aur bread; Ek priceless jodi."

Director Shoojit Sircar responded to the topical doodle featuring the Amul mascot and wrote, "Gratitude #Amul :))" [sic] After a huge gap of three months due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo became the first movie to take the Over-The-Top premiere route as it hit Amazon Prime on Friday, June 12.

About Gulabo Sitabo

The Gulabo Sitabo storyline, does a great job in portraying the Indian society in not only a humorous way, but it also carries many moral themes. As the character goes through challenges in the movie their true nature is revealed. In the end, the audience sees how the actions of Mirza and Baankey lead them into a bottomless pit of losses.

