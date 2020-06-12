'Gulabo Sitabo': Here's How Netizens Reviewed Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer

Bygone are the times when viewers had to wait until the first day, first show to know about a film. Now, the audience doesn't have to wait till the afternoon for the first review and that was evident with Gulabo Sitabo that hit the web, on Amazon Prime, and not theatres on Friday, June 12.

Netizens and celebrities got glued to their screens at midnight and within two hours, reviews form Gulabo Sitabo started flowing on social media. Yes, the verdict for the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana movie is out! However, the reactions are mixed. The Shoojit Sircar directorial got positive as well as negative reviews from netizens.

One section of the Twitterati called the movie ‘fresh’ and a netizen wrote that he couldn’t get over the characters. The direction, screenplay and its ‘wicked humour’ got the attention of the netizens. ‘Interesting’, ‘fantastic’, ‘worth watching’ were common audience response.

However, a section thought the movie was ‘boring’. One wrote that he slept during the movie and many wondered what the intention of the movie was. Many felt that the film might not have done well had it released in theatres.

No surprises but even people who did not like the film were impressed by Big B’s performance and Ayushamnn's skills and the other members of the cast too got praises by some.

#GulaboSitabo It’s been 3 hours since I have completed watching this movie. But still I’m not over it. Because of the each characters in the movie. These kind of characters are cake walk for Mr Bachchan and Ayushman. In which they were brilliant. — Arunprasad (@itsarun2008) June 12, 2020

Definitely worth watching,revolves around an old mansion,it's tenants & the owner with an unexpected ending! Great writing with wicked humor, don't miss!

Rating : 4.4/5#AmitabhBachchan @ayushmannk #GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/kAK6axK6vc — Dee Dee (@crabby_pantss) June 11, 2020

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐/ 5#GulaboSitabo is a fantastic film with the superb direction of @ShoojitSircar. @SrBachchan and @ayushmannk performance is good as always. ScreenPlay and Storyline is also interesting...



Where to Watch: @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/52Tfm3mPlB — Vivek Verma (@VVermaOfficial) June 11, 2020

Can be avoided — Aradhya (@time2click) June 11, 2020

It has failed to entertain me.

if wanna watch it,watch it for @SrBachchan n #Vijayraj.@SrBachchan is powerhouse of talent. His tenacious grip on his skill will win u completely But story👎



Arre bhai kehena kya chahte ho.



Overall 1.5*/5⭐ . pic.twitter.com/dsgLrma20U — 🌠Being Sanket (@satyasanket) June 11, 2020

I can't even understand the intentions of this story.....😣😣



Totally, not up to the mark and worth it........💔💔



In short, Bekar hai 👎#GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/rmNv0oDBMk — Shaswat Awasthi (@iShasAwasthi) June 11, 2020

Most Boring Film ever.

Thank God it was not released in Theaters.

Great acting by every actor but there is no story and I slept so many times in between.

Why did they even make it?#GulaboSitabo — Shitiz (@Shitiz_Sriv) June 11, 2020

Very boring movie,#GulaboSitaboreview. Ayushman is looking dull in this movie. His energy level and awesomeness are missing. Thanks for releasing in ott and saving my money. It would be a disaster if released in theatres. The story itself weak and slow screenplay. #GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/8SHTLVjTtu — AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) June 11, 2020

Dear @SrBachchan sir please keep acting. The character mirza and your acting will haunt me for a long time.@ayushmannk man you're always charming no matter how decent your character is! Loved it ❤️ the twist from begum was epic. Haha #GulaboSitabo #gibosiboonprime #AmazonPrime pic.twitter.com/8yh0q7sQHM — Modern but sanskari (@TSKARTHIKSONALE) June 12, 2020

No one in the industry can act and modulate the voice like Amitabh Bachchan and SRK. Undoubtedly the best actors that India will ever have ❤️ Unmatched acting of Amit Ji through the excellent versatility in #GulaboSitabo #GulaboSitaboreview ! The flagbearer of OTT revolution pic.twitter.com/atXOZiKpTM — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) June 11, 2020

The story revolves around the equation between a tenant and the landlord, and the latter trying all possible means to get rid of the former from his property. The film is set in Lucknow and involves their fun-filled digs at each other. Gulabo Sitabo also stars Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala among others.

