'Gulabo Sitabo': Here's How Netizens Reviewed Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer

As 'Gulabo Sitabo' hit Amazon Prime, netizens reviewed the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana movie. The reactions to the Shoojit Sircar film were mixed.

Gulabo Sitabo': Here's how netizens reviewed Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana movie

Bygone are the times when viewers had to wait until the first day, first show to know about a film. Now, the audience doesn't have to wait till the afternoon for the first review and that was evident with Gulabo Sitabo that hit the web, on Amazon Prime, and not theatres on Friday, June 12.

Netizens and celebrities got glued to their screens at midnight and within two hours, reviews form Gulabo Sitabo started flowing on social media. Yes, the verdict for the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana movie is out! However, the reactions are mixed. The Shoojit Sircar directorial got positive as well as negative reviews from netizens.

One section of the Twitterati called the movie ‘fresh’ and a netizen wrote that he couldn’t get over the characters. The direction, screenplay and its ‘wicked humour’ got the attention of the netizens. ‘Interesting’, ‘fantastic’, ‘worth watching’ were common audience response.

However, a section thought the movie was ‘boring’. One wrote that he slept during the movie and many wondered what the intention of the movie was. Many felt that the film might not have done well had it released in theatres.

No surprises but even people who did not like the film were impressed by Big B’s performance and Ayushamnn's skills and the other members of the cast too got praises by some.

Here are the reactions  

 

The story revolves around the equation between a tenant and the landlord, and the latter trying all possible means to get rid of the former from his property. The film is set in Lucknow and involves their fun-filled digs at each other. Gulabo Sitabo also stars Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala among others. 

