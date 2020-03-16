Fan Compares Aditi Rao Hydari's Looks To Different Sanitisers; Actress Can't Stop Laughing

Amid rising cases of coronavirus infections worldwide, the preventive guidelines include several public health measures to be followed at all times such as thoroughly washing hands often with soap or with alcohol-based hand sanitiser. With demand for sanitisers increasing, a fan on Twitter on a lighter note, compared Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari's looks to 10 different sanitisers.

From Aditi's red shimmering gown compared to winter cranberry, to yellow anarkali suit of hers compared to Lemon sanitiser, the entire thread is a treat for eyes. Aditi took to her Twitter handle and called the post 'precious'. She wrote, "#precious Hahahahahahahahahaha!!!!" [sic]

Aditi rao hydari as sanitizers, a thread pic.twitter.com/fi5nacQEzZ — Item (@Itemboy_) March 15, 2020

Fashion police doesn't bother Aditi Rao Hydari

There may be a lot of scrutiny on what celebrities wear, but actress Aditi Rao Hydari says she is not bothered by what fashion police feels and wears clothes in which she is comfortable.

"They (paparazzi) are doing their work. It is up to me how I take things. One can either spend time cribbing or being happy. I feel there is no point cribbing. There is lot of scrutiny on what we wear but it depends on how you look at it. I chose to look at it in a positive way as I have fans who like me the way I am," Aditi told PTI.

For the 30-year-old actress, fashion is an extension of one's personality. "It's (fashion) like being in a playground and you can have so much fun with it. There are two ways again either it (fashion) can burden you or you can enjoy it, you should have fun with it. I don't know what's in or what's out I wear what I like and what I am comfortable wearing," she added.

'Flop' cost Samantha Akkineni 'Maha Sundaram' role? 'Replacement' Aditi Rao Hydari reacts

In real life the "Wazir" actress says she prefers to ditch makeup. "I am mostly no makeup person. But as an actor I rely on makeup. For me makeup is about quality. I keep it minimal. I I love mascara, nail paints, lipstick, kajal," she said



"Beauty is about owning who you are. When you are happy you are beautiful. Happiest girls are the prettiest girls. It's true."

(With PTI inputs)

