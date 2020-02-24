'Flop' cost Samantha Akkineni 'Maha Sundaram' role? 'Replacement' Aditi Rao Hydari reacts

It is a known fact that hits and flops determine numerous factors related to a film. One hit is sometimes enough to change an actor’s fortunes and one flop could derail one’s career in a disastrous manner. Even filmmakers decide their cast on the basis of one’s track record, and those on a successful run usually gain an upper hand over one on an unimpressive one.

Did something like that happen with Samantha Akkineni after Jaanu failed to live up to expectations at the box office? A media report claimed the Mersal star was in contention to play the lead opposite Sharwanand in Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram but was dropped after the box office performance of Jaanu.

The report claimed Aditi was a ‘roll’ with movies like Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in her kitty, and how she was all set to head to Hyderabad for shooting the Telugu film at the expense of Samantha.

Aditi was not pleased with the failure of Samatha’s last film being termed as the reason for her exit from the film. The Delhi 6 star shared that success or failure did not take away the credibility of an actor, and urged not to ‘encourage this kind of thinking.’

Hinting that she perhaps had joined the film, she also said it was best to give the makers the respect to announce the cast of the film as per their discretion.

Here’s the post

Meanwhile, Samantha was recently announced as the lead opposite Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Aditi, apart from Ponniyin Selvan, is also set to feature in The Girl on the Train remake alongside Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari and others. She was recently seen in the thriller Psycho.

