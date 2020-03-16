Heidi Klum Ill, Claims She Hasn't Been Able To Get Tested For Coronavirus

American-German model Heidi Klum has reportedly claimed that she has not been able to get tested for Coronavirus despite frequent attempts to do so. According to the international media reports, Klum hopes she just has a cold and she's been trying unsuccessfully to get tested for COVID-19. The 46-year-old model was absent from her post at "America's Got Talent" this week, reportedly said to be suffering from a common cold. She posted an Instagram story and reportedly said that she tried to get tested for COVID-19 at two different doctors, but luck did not favour her.

"There just isn't one here”

She purportedly said, "There just isn't one here” to her more than 7 million followers. Klum added that she has flu-like symptoms which include chills, fever, cough, and a runny nose. She further added that she has been self-isolating herself and staying at home so as to not infect other people. She reportedly wished everyone to stay safe and stay home if anyone does not feel good. Eric Stonestreet, "Modern Family" actor took the place for Klum as a guest judge this week.

From Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks to NBA players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, many celebrities have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus. First detected in the Chinese province of Wuhan, the COVID-19 has now spread to over 140 countries with more than one lakh confirmed cases.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they were diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia for one of Hanks' movies. Meanwhile, Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have both contracted COVID-19 as well which further led to the suspension on the remainder of NBA season. The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has also tested positive for the virus and is now undergoing treatment.

More than 6000 infected

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 140 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 6000 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate.

