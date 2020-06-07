Fan Says He Is Divorcing His Wife, Requests Sonu Sood To Send Him To Delhi; Actor Reacts

Sonu Sood has been actively helping migrant workers go back to their hometown in different cities. The actor has also been responding to almost every fan tweet on social media. A fan on Twitter wrote that he has decided to divorce his wife and requested Sonu Sood that he wants to return to his hometown Haryana and is currently in Guwahati, Assam.

He wrote, "@SonuSood dear sir I m in Assam Guwhati Want to go haryana rewari my own town no work after lockdown suffering with so many issue even fighting with wife now both decide to take divorce pls mange and send me from Guwhati to Delhi I would be thankful for whole life." Responding to the query, Sonu Sood assured that he will take them out for dinner and will connect on a video call with them.

Sanjay Nirupam slams Shiv Sena for attacking Sonu Sood; explains reason for Sena's anger

Sood requested them not to fight as these absurd times shouldn't affect the 'precious bond'. The actor with some heart emojis asked for a promise in return from them — 'to stay together'.

Hey.. pls don’t fight🙏 Don’t let the tough times affect this precious bond. I promise to take u both out for dinner and will speak to you Tom on a video call too. But only if u promise to stay together ❤️❣️ https://t.co/UgjPD1wLrI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 6, 2020

Recently, kids gave a fitting tribute to Sonu, leaving the actor completely impressed. In one of them, two children are holding placards where they’ve written ‘I salute you” and that one needs to have a 'big heart' like Sonu Sood to help the migrant workers. With the patriotic song 'Ae Watan' playing in the background, they also stated that the country was indebted to him for helping the migrants reach home. Responding to the video, Sonu wished to meet the ‘little angels’ someday.

Would love to meet these two little angels someday. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/zIHBsm53Ix — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 5, 2020

200 Idli vendors honour Sonu Sood with 'aarti' as he sends them to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.