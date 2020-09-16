Fan Requests Sonu Sood For A BJP Ticket To Contest Bihar Elections; Actor Reacts

From helping migrants during the lockdown to helping people in need through social media, getting students from abroad back to India, and so much more, Sonu Sood is a real-life hero for the Indian citizens. While Sood addresses problems on his Twitter handle, there are times when fans make absurd demands and Sood's reply always leaves netizens chuckling.

On Wednesday, Sood replied to a fan who requested for a BJP ticket so that he can contest for Bihar Elections this year. The user asked, "Sonu Sood Sir, I want to contest assembly elections from Bihar's Bhagalpur area. I want to serve people after winning and want your help in getting me a BJP ticket"

Responding to this, Sood wrote, "Apart from the bus, train and plane tickets, I do not know how to get any tickets my brother." [sic] Sood's reply left his fans laughing and attracted over 18,000 likes.

Sonu Sood has a hilarious reply for a fan who painted his face on SIM card

Sonu Sood has been receiving hundreds of artworks every day as a token of appreciation by netizens for his extensive social work during the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this morning, a Twitter user named 'Somin' paid a one-of-a-kind tribute to the polyglot actor by painting his face on a SIM card for his 'great work'. Sharing the picture of the SIM card on the micro-blogging platform, the user tweeted writing, "sir aapki photo maine sim card pe paint ki hai Aapko kaisi lagi? (Sir, how do you like my painting of you on the SIM Card?) Ur doing great work sir Proud of u sir ".

Sonu Sood also didn't hold back from re-tweeting the fanart to laud the artist's creativity. In addition to sharing his artwork on his official Twitter handle, Sood hilariously responded to it as he wrote, "10G" with a winking face emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Happy New Year actor who was last seen in the much-loved movie, Simmba, starring Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Sonu in the leading roles. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the Kannada film titled Kurukshetra, along with movies like Devi 2, Abhinetri 2, Sita, & Alludu Adhurs. His upcoming movies include like Prithviraj and Thamilarasan.

