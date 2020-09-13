Sonu Sood Promises To Help A Person With His Father's Gallbladder Surgery

Actor Sonu Sood’s act of generosity and kindness has been winning him love and appreciation on social media. The actor who is called a “messiah” of the people in need, recently promised a user on social media to schedule a surgery for his father for this week. The user sent a request to the actor on Twitter where he requested the actor to help operate his father’s gallbladder surgery.

Sonu Sood extends help for a surgery

In the post, the user wrote that he has admitted his father in Nadia, West Bengal nursing home and the doctor is available but they have a shortage of money which is needed for the operation. The user wrote that his father is his lifeline and as a student, he does not earn enough to get the operation done. The actor who was touched by the tweet was quick to reply and wrote that he knows the value of a father’s life for his children. Further, Sonu Sood wrote that his father’s surgery is scheduled for this week.

Apart from this, the Entertainment actor who has been running errands to help the people in need recently promised to help the people who are affected by the floods in Bihar. One of the users on Twitter expressed their grief of losing their jobs due to the lockdown and the floods in Bihar and south the help of the actor. The user shared several pictures of the ongoing conditions in their village and wrote that approximately 200-250 boys and girls are in an urgent need of a job. The user further asked the actor to help them in this time of crisis so that people can start earning a living in the village. After hearing their plea, the actor who was shocked to see the condition of their village due to the flood promised to provide employment to all the 250 people. The actor further revealed that by the end of September, these 250 people will be working in a good company.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Happy New Year actor who was last seen in the much-loved movie, Simmba, starring Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Sonu in the leading roles. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the Kannada film titled Kurukshetra, along with movies like Devi 2, Abhinetri 2, Sita, & Alludu Adhurs. His upcoming movies include like Prithviraj and Thamilarasan. (Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

