Surekha Sikri Is Doing Fine, Is In Able Hands, Confirms Actor Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently gave fans a health update about Badhaai Ho actor Surekha Sikri, after the veteran suffered a brain stroke last week. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sonu Sood retweeted a doctor’s post, who expressed concern over Surekha Sikri’s health. In his tweet, Sonu Sood mentioned that Surekha Sikri is doing fine and is in ‘able hands’. Take a look:

Surekha Sikri's health update

She’s doing fine now and in able hands. Thanks for the concern and wishes ðŸ™ https://t.co/FwH9hUuP3P — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 9, 2020

More so, in his tweet, Sonu Sood also thanked fans for their concern and well wishes. Surekha was admitted to Criticare hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, as she suffered a second brain stroke in the past 2 years. As per reports from a national daily, she is stable and doctors have been examining her since Tuesday afternoon.

If the rumours are to be believed, Sikri reportedly suffered a brain stroke in November 2018 after the release of her last film Badhaai Ho. The stroke had left Surekha paralyzed and a nurse was appointed to take care of the ailing actor. Take a look at how fans reacted to Sonu Sood’s health update:

Fans react

I have seen many good samaritans in my lifetime. But you are exemplary. A big salute to you. — Raja (@rajaphenomena) September 9, 2020

YEs, God listened to my Prayers. Surekha Sikri Ji is an incredible woman who has time and again impressed masses with her volatile performances. She deserves the best. Unko aage aur Jeena hai aur hume achi achi movies se entertain Karna hai. Loe You Surekha. — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 9, 2020

@SonuSood You truly are God's child. You deserve the whole world. My eyes is full of tears because I knew you would fulfill your promise like you have always done. I wish I could become half a person as you are. You are an Incarnation of God himself ðŸ™â¤ï¸ — Megha Rungta (@rungta_megha) September 7, 2020

Surekha was last seen in the much-acclaimed Netflix horror anthology, Ghost Stories along with actor Janhvi Kapoor in director Zoya Akhtar's segment. The actor last graced the big screen with Badhaai Ho, along with actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra. More so, in her career, the actor has won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, for her roles in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995), and Badhaai Ho (2018).

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Sonu was last seen in the much-loved movie, Simmba. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sonu in the leading roles, Simmba follows the story of a corrupt police officer, who enjoys all the perks of being immoral and unethical in life. The story gets further interesting when a life-changing event forces him to choose the righteous path.

