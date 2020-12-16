Fan Shares Clip From 'ChalBaaz' With Aftab Shivdasani As A Child Artiste; Actor Responds

Did you know Aftab Shivdasani was a child artiste before he became the lead hero in Mast opposite Urmila Matondkar? A fan on Wednesday digged out an old video from Sridevi's film ChaalBaaz (1989) and wrote that he just 'realised' that the little boy in the film was Aftab.

The fan wrote, "“I didn’t realize that the little boy in this film was you ... watched it when I was a child @AftabShivdasani #Chaalbaaz." [sic] Responding to the tweet, Aftab Shivdasan wrote, "Yes, it is. Was Priceless working with a legend like Sridevi ma’am. God bless her soul. #grateful #chaalbaaz,” he wrote." [sic]

I didn't realize that the little boy in this film was you ... watched it when I was a child @AftabShivdasani #Chaalbaaz pic.twitter.com/j4IZYuVKIT — Shinta_MS (@Shinta_JF) December 16, 2020

🎄🎁😈😁✨#tistheseasontobejolly pic.twitter.com/gCRlMjaEj5 — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) December 12, 2020

Actor Aftab Shivdasani on September 29 revealed that he recovered from COVID-19. Shivdasani, who had tested positive for the virus on September 11, shared the news of his recovery in a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram. "Hello everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my Covid test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. I thank you all for the support and good wishes," he said.

The 42-year-old urged people to not panic if they contract the virus as most of the cases are treatable. "Please know that this illness is very treatable and less than 20 per cent cases are severe and need hospitalisation. Most of the people recover and need medication at home so please do not panic even if unfortunately you get it," he added.

Shivdasani requested his social media followers to take necessary precautions to curb the spread of the virus. "I once again humbly request and reiterate the importance of maintaining a social distance, using masks and sanitisers until the pandemic is over. Stay safe and protect your loved ones," he said.

