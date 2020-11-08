From Abhishek Bachchan To Aftab Shivdasani, Actors Who Made OTT Debut In 2020

In the year 2020, we have seen a series of actors making their digital debut on various OTT platforms. Bollywood fans have seen Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan, Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte, and many more delivering power-packed performances in web series in recent times. Now the fans are currently enjoying the shows of these five Bollywood actors who made their digital debut this year. Here is the list:

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen 'caught In The Moment' In THIS Picture; Fans Call Her "artistic"

Popular Bollywood faces who had an OTT debut in 2020

Abhishek Bachchan

Following his father's footsteps, Junior Bachchan made his OTT Debut with an Amazon Prime Original. Titled Breath: Into the Shadows the web series is a psychological thriller. Abhishek Bachchan was seen playing the role of the father whose daughter is kidnapped. The web series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and was directed by Mayank Sharma. The series released in July 2020 only on Amazon Prime Video.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sena made her comeback to acting after almost a decade. She made her digital debut with the critically acclaimed web show called Aarya. The Former Miss Universe played the lead role of a wife and mother who takes charge of her family's pharmaceutical firm which was also an opium plantation drug warehouse after her husband is killed. Created by Ram Madhvani, the show was critically acclaimed and Sushmita Singh’s performance received high praise from critics.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Raising the temperature in the OTT platform, Jacqueline Fernandez made her digital debut with Mrs Serial Killer. The movie was helmed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker wife Farah Khan. This Netflix original thriller revolved around the life of a wife (Jacqueline) whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan & Family Have No Plans For Their Diwali Party This Year

Karisma Kapoor

The next actor who joined the list of debutants on OTT this year is Karisma Kapoor. The sizzling actor made a comeback with this ALTBalaji original named Mentalhood. In the series, she played the role of an overworked mother from a small town. With a brilliant set of actors and their heartfelt performances, the show managed to impress critics and audiences.

Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani made his digital debut with the ZEE5's Poison: 2. The series also featured Raai Lakshmi, Pooja Chopra, Gautam Gulati, and Taher Shabbir in the lead roles. The much-loved show is currently streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 from April 2020.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Pens A Heartfelt Note On 'wifey' Aishwarya Rai's Birthday

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan To Join Forces With The Makers Of 2.0 & Indian 2 For His Upcoming Flick

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.