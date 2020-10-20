Aftab Shivdasani Reveals Remaining Portions Of 'Poison 2' Had To Be Tweaked Amid Pandemic

Aftab Shivdasani, who made a comeback in the industry with his recent Zee5 web show, opened up about Poison 2's shooting location. As per a report by Mid-Day, Aftab revealed that a larger part of the revenge drama was shot in Goa before the pandemic. However, the remaining portions of the series had to be tweaked so that they could be filmed in an indoor location in compliance with the state government's guidelines, he added.

More so, Aftab mentioned that the team shot about 40 percent of the show in June-end with minimal crew. He continued that the team had originally booked certain locations in Goa for the schedule, but couldn't shoot there due to the COVID-19 restrictions; and hence, the script of Poison 2 had to be tweaked to match the new locations, stated Shivdasani. Speaking about the final location of the shooting of the show, the Masti actor stated that they filmed the portions in Lonavala and at a studio in Mumbai.

With Poison 2, Aftab returned to the celluloid after a break of 21 years. Expressing his thoughts about the same, the actor spoke about his 'fondness' for the big screen. Aftab added that it 'was exciting to see what the web has to offer' and how it pushes the boundaries. He added that people can't depict certain things on the big screen because of censorship, but digital entertainment doesn't have the restriction, opined Aftab.

Poison 2 released on October 16 and garnered positive reviews from fans. Aftab Shivdasani features alongside an ensemble cast of Zain Imam, Raai Laxmi, Vin Rana and others. The show chronicles the tale of betrayal, greed and lust. Apart from these stars, the show also has Rahul Dev, Pooja Chopra, Asmita Sood, Taher Shabbir and others playing pivotal roles in it.

In August 2020, Aftab took the internet by storm after he announced the birth of his baby girl on Instagram. Sharing the big news, he wrote, "A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth. With God’s blessings, Nin Susanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now".

