Fan Slams Varun Dhawan For Shaking Hands With Cop; Actor Says, 'It's An Old Pic'

Varun Dhawan on Monday shared an endearing photo on his social media, where he was seen shaking a police officer's hand. Thanking them for fighting on the frontline amid Coronavirus pandemic, Varun with respect and admiration was seen exchanging smiles with the cop in the picture.

But a fan slammed Varun for 'setting a bad example' as he was holding the police officer's hand and violating social distancing. To this, the Kalank actor clarified that it was an old picture clicked 2 months back. Dhawan, however, did address him as an 'Idiot' but concluded his tweet by sending love to him.

Where is social distancing, mask and gloves. Idiot is shaking hands with policeman risking him of infection. Bad example set by this actor. — Azhearuddin (@Sazhearuddin30) April 13, 2020

Idiot this is old picture clicked 2 months back love u https://t.co/K9XXKlESnm — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 13, 2020

Hahaha 😂, should have mentioned that. Love you too👍 — Azhearuddin (@Sazhearuddin30) April 13, 2020

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is all set to star in the upcoming comedy film, Coolie No. 1. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. The movie is a remake of a 1995 film of the same name that starred Govinda as the main lead. Both the remake and the original film are directed by David Dhawan.

Coronavirus crisis

India entered its twentieth day of the three-week shutdown which aims to curb the spread of COVID-19. So far, the country has reported 9352 cases of COVID-19 and has seen a sharpening of the infection curve in recent weeks. 980 patients have recovered from the disease while 324 people have died. The lockdown, due to end on April 14, has been extended in Maharashtra till the end of April given the rise in infections.

