Pune Police's Savage Reply To Man Who Wants To Go Out Amid Lockdown Wins Internet

With coronavirus lockdown in place for more than 15 days now, some people in India are starting to get bored sitting at home, doing nothing. Recently, a man from Pune asked police on Twitter what happens if he goes out amid the lockdown. Pune police's reply to the man's question is attracting a lot of reactions on the microblogging platform. Pune police savagely commented on the post, "What if we lock you in jail? What if we lock someone in jail without them indulging in any wrongdoings? Then how is it okay to go outside without any purpose?"

अगर हम आपको अंदर कर दें तो?



अगर हम बिना बात के किसी को अंदर कर दें तो क्या सही होगा?



तो फिर बिना बात के बाहर जाना कैसे सही है? https://t.co/XkezXLLAdD — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 12, 2020

Read: Milan: Andrea Bocelli Performs Special Easter Concert In Empty Duomo Cathedral

The reply by Pune police has garnered more than 1,000 likes so far with over 140 retweets. Netizens on Twitter were impressed by Pune police's on-point answer as one user commented, "Hitting the nail on the head. So hard that it shall be remembered." Some Tweeples also flooded the post with hilarious memes and jokes perfectly aligned with the reply. Here are some of the best-compiled reactions from netizens.

hahaha good one. — sandeep shashi patke🇮🇳 (@sandippatke) April 12, 2020

Epic, Mind Blowing reply.... — Shobhit Awasthi (@ssawasthi) April 12, 2020

Hamare aadmi charoo aur phailee huee haai pic.twitter.com/LfIqRtiK28 — TravelMG (@travelmg_in) April 12, 2020

Read: UAE Considering Travel Restrictions On Countries Refusing To Receive Their Citizens

According to data by worldometer, there are currently 9,240 confirmed coronavirus cases in India, most of which have been recorded in the state of Maharashtra, 1,619 to be precise. As many as 331 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the country, while 7,813 cases still remain active. Out of the 331 reported deaths in India, 149 occurred in Maharashtra.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,14,000 lives across the world and has infected over 18,58,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: COVID-19: Canadian Family Recreates 'The Simpsons' Intro, Netizens Ask For All Episodes

Read: UK: Daughter Dies Of Heart Attack While Attending Mother's Funeral Who Succumbed To Virus



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.