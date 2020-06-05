Fan Transfers Rs. 500 To 'Mangal Pandey' Actor Rajesh Kareer; Sonu Sood Reacts

Mangal Pandey actor Rajesh Kareer a few days back took to his Facebook account and revealed that he has been going through financial struggles due to COVID-19 lockdown, and needs help. In the video he requested his fans to donate money so that he can move to his hometown Punjab with his family after spending 15-16 years in Mumbai.

Seeing the video, a fan contributed Rs. 500 in his account. To this, Sonu Sood wrote that he was proud and it wasn't the amount but the thought that matters the most. Talking to a leading daily, Rajesh Kareer had said that he didn't approach Sood thinking he must be busy with so much already going on. Another reason why Kareer didn't approach Sood was because of the household goods that he has to travel which currently he won't be able to sell.

Well done Vaishali. It’s the thought that matters. Not the amount. So proud of you. ❣️ https://t.co/XhELJ0IdQp — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 4, 2020

On Thursday, Kareer took to his Facebook account and revealed that he has received a good amount of money and is now in a better position. He thanked everyone with folded hands for helping. He concluded by saying, "Don't transfer any more money in my account. I have received enough and the struggle is mine from here on. Thanks for all the blessings."

Meanwhile, in his chat, the Begusarai actor also talked about his future plan. He said that he is planning to set a business in Punjab and desires to work in the Punjabi industry as well. His family will move to Punjab after getting the school leaving certificate of his son. In an interview with a leading daily, Rajesh Kareer also talked about the help that came from industry bodies CINTAA and FWICE. He lauded the efforts of several Bollywood actors including actor Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The actor will be next seen in Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. He said that a schedule is remaining, but is doubtful how feasible it would be considering the current scenario.

