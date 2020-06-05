Rajesh Kareer On Seeking Financial Help: 'Not Greedy, Needed Money To Go Home'

Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, TV actor Rajesh Kareer opened up about seeking monetary help on social media. Rajesh Kareer also talked about the help that came from industry bodies CINTAA and FWICE. He lauded the efforts of several Bollywood actors including actor Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

READ | 'Begusarai' Actor Rajesh Kareer Requests For Financial Aid; Says 'situation Is Critical'

Rajesh Kareer talks about seeking monetary help

In his interview with the leading daily, Rajesh Kareer said that he felt blessed after receiving help from many industry peers and fans. He further added that he will not say what he does is courageous, but he is not a coward. Rajesh Kareer further added that he is not greedy, but needed enough money to go back to his home in Punjab amid the lockdown. Elaborating about the same, Rajesh said that he has a family to take care of, and seeing their faces he decided to open up about his financial conditions.

READ | Rajesh Kareer Receives Financial Help From 'Begusarai' Co-star Shivangi Joshi

On May 31, Rajesh shared a video of him on Facebook asking people to help him financially. Later, when he was asked about the help coming from industry bodies CINTAA and FWICE, Rajesh replied that these bodies have been forthcoming and he has no complaints against them. Mentioning about the distribution of ration kits by these bodies, he added that they have to look after so many members.

As the conversation moved further, Rajesh Kareer praised Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for transferring the funds directly in the accounts of actors and workers. He also opened up for not reaching out to actor Sonu Sood, who is helping migrant workers to travel on buses and trains. Rajesh Kareer said that he has to take a lot of his household goods along with him as he cannot sell all of it right now.

READ | Guess How Many Days Deepika Padukone Took To Prepare For 'Ghoomar' Song In 'Padmaavat'?

The report also quoted Rajesh saying that due to some personal crisis, he was out of work for more than two years. He recently bagged a role in Ajay Devgn's upcoming flick Bhuj: The Pride of India. Talking about the same, Rajesh said that a schedule is remaining for the film before it releases.

But considering the current situation, he does not know how feasible it will be. In his chat, the Begusarai actor also talked about his future plan. He said that he is planning to set a business in Punjab and desires to work in the Punjabi industry as well. His family will move to Punjab after getting the school leaving certificate of his son.

READ | Paras Chhabra Denies Rumours Of Circulating Fake News About Shehnaaz Gill's Father; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.