'Begusarai' Actor Rajesh Kareer Requests For Financial Aid; Says 'situation Is Critical'

The unprecedented lockdown extension has seen many actors come out and openly speak about the financial dilemma they are reeling under. Recently, actor Rajesh Kareer, who works in the television show Begusarai, spoke about his financial stress and pleaded his viewers to donate him ₹300-400. Rajesh Kareer asked for the money so that he could travel back to his native place in Punjab.

The video shared on Facebook features a distressed Rajesh Kareer saying that people might recognise him from his show, Begusarai. The actor said in the video: “If I shy anymore, living would be difficult. I want to confess that my situation is very bad and I am in need of monetary help. My situation is quite critical.”

Rajesh further revealed that he has been living with his family in Mumbai for the last 15-16 years. Adding to the same, the actor also mentioned that he has not had an acting project in some time and the last two or three months have been particularly difficult for him.

Choking with emotions, Rajesh Kareer urged those watching the video to pitch in at least Rs 300-400, so that he could raise enough money to return to his hometown in Punjab. In the video, Rajesh said, “I want to make a humble request to you. Please contribute at least Rs 300-400. I don’t know when shoots will resume or if I will get any work in the future. Life has come to a standstill and I am unable to understand anything. I want to live”.

Coronavirus in India

With more than 2,00,000 positive Coronavirus cases, India remains a COVID-19 hotbed in Asia, followed by China. Mumbai city of Maharashtra remains the worst-affected region in the country with more than 42,000 cases. India reportedly has now become the 7th worst-hit nation and has now surpassed the COVID-19 mark of Germany and France, which were once COVID hotbed and is now nearly the count of Italy, which has recorded more than 2,33,000 cases.

India announced its lockdown in March and since then the country witnessed millions of migrant works trudging across hundreds of kilometres, to get back to their homes. Apart from the politicians, many Bollywood film stars too arranged transportation facilities to help the migrants reach their hometowns.

