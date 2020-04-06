Mira Rajput Shares 'blast From The Past' Picture, Fans Confuse Her With Misha Kapoor

Be it her red carpet appearances with Shahid Kapoor or her witty social media posts, Mira Rajput has time and again managed to create headlines. Mira Rajput, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms, has also proved to be a social media star, as she keeps her fans updated with family and throwback pictures. Recently, Mira Rajput shared a throwback picture of herself, however, fans confused her with her daughter, Misha Kapoor.

Also Read | India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 4000; Death Toll Rises To 109: Ministry Of Health

Mira Rajput took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of herself, in which she can be seen sporting a swimming costume, which was very well paired with protective equipment like puffy arm-gears and head mask. In the picture shared, Mira Rajput can be seen sitting on a unicorn-shaped water-floater, as she steps her toes in the pool. With the picture shared, Mira Rajput wrote: "Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing 🦄 🧜‍♀️ #trendy #blastfromthepast From @ishitasethii’s archives 🤪". Take a look:

Also Read | Argentina Orders People To Stay Indoors Till Mid-April Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Since the picture was posted online, fans of Mira Rajput outpoured love on the picture and were comparing her with Misha Kapoor, who is now three years old. While a fan wrote "I thought it was Misha and I was thinking she has grown up so much", another fan penned "Misha looks like you". Take a look at how some fans reacted:

Also Read | BREAKING: This Is PM Modi's 5-point Appeal To BJP Cadre Amid India's Coronavirus Fight

Zain and Misha

Earlier in 2019, Mira took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor with a caption, which caught the audience's attention. In the picture shared by Mira Rajput, Zain and Misha can be seen posing with their friends, gazing right out from the windows. Mira Kapoor captioned the picture as “This is us ❤️”. Take a look:

Also Read | BREAKING: This Is PM Modi's 5-point Appeal To BJP Cadre Amid India's Coronavirus Fight

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.