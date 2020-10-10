Fans Notice Ashutosh Rana's Scream 'rip-off' In Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmi Bomb'; See Reactions

On Friday, Akshay Kumar released the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film on Disney Plus Hotstar — "Laxmmi Bomb" but what caught everyone's attention by the end of the trailer was the scream scene. The scene reminded fans and netizens of 'Sangharsh' that released in 1999 and the iconic scene by Ashutosh Rana. The scene in the movie where Rana does the shrill scream to scare Preity Zinta is still deeply instilled in people's memories and it surfaced when Akshay did a similar act in Laxmmi Bomb.

Fashion critic Diet Sabya shared a post about the same and many thought that Ashutosh Rana did it better than Akshay Kumar. One fan wrote, "I thought the same when I saw the trailer today. And Ashutosh Rana any day killed it!!" [sic] Another wrote, "No one can beat Ashutosh Rana..this is his iconic scene...scared the hell out me in childhood" [sic]

Just saw the #LaxmmiBombTrailer,

The dress-up of @akshaykumar in #LaxmiBomb are strikingly similar to Ashutosh Rana in Sangharsh.



Did anyone else also notice? — Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) October 9, 2020

As a guy who is least bothered about who is supporting whom in Bollywood - what on earth the #LaxmiBomb trailer was all about?



They released serious posters & then content looks like a generic comedy.



Note : I noticed the Ashutosh Rana's Scream Rip-off. Rana did it better. pic.twitter.com/w8184UF2tj — Shubhajit (@i_am_shubho) October 9, 2020

How to make Laxmi Bomb :

1. Take 1 Akshay Kumar

2. Add 2 tbsp of Manjulika Powder

3. A pinch of Ashutosh Rana's scary ululu sound from the Movie Sangharsh

4. Comedy (Swadanusar)



Serve hot with spicy Bollywood Songs Chutney 🔥#LaxmiBomb #LaxmmiBombTrailer — Aman Rajput (@MemeVats) October 9, 2020

SEE VIDEO

When is Laxmmi Bomb releasing?

Laxmmi Bomb is one of Akshay Kumar's most awaited films so far. It was supposed to release earlier this year; however, the pandemic delayed it. But now it seems the movie is all set to release on November 9, 2020, on Hotstar. It is a remake of the Tamil movie, Muni 2: Kanchana which released in 2011. Laxmmi Bomb will also release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE along with India on November 9.

'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer out! Here's how fans reacted to Akshay Kumar's much-awaited movie

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22 but due to the uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Laxmmi Bomb, produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, and Tusshar Kapoor, also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi, and Ayesha Raza.

Kiara Advani posts pic with Akshay ahead of 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer release, says 'Be ready'

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.