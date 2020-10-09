'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer Out! Here's How Fans Reacted To Akshay Kumar's Much-awaited Movie

The much-awaited Laxxmi Bomb trailer released earlier today. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani pair up for the first time in this horror-comedy to entertain their fans. And it seems that their fans are indeed left entertained by the trailer itself as comments and tweets started pouring in as soon as the trailer was dropped.
Fans seem to have reacted favourably to Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb trailer. Many hailed the horror-comedy for its unique content while others were left divided. Check out the fan reactions to Laxmmi Bomb trailer here:
King of comedy akshay Kumar is back with Blast— Khiladi Harry (@mahendrakar01) October 9, 2020
akshay Kumar comic timing is 🔥
Raghav direction is mass 🔥
300 cro movie if it theatrical release
Most versatile super star pic.twitter.com/ZDuP60Osuu
Entertainment , comedy , thriller , horror , craziness , acting 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/jvpfQaJOll— Shubham (@call_me_Shubhu) October 9, 2020
Bhai saheb copied hai aur remake hai movie ka usme kya fantastic kuch bhi logo ko pagal nahi bana ne ka really bad movie bad acting have kept some original story line but No copy to kar na hai copy karo but original kuch rako song bhi 🤨🤭😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒 bad movie bad story line— cHeck_faKeOReAl (@beingchoicesf) October 9, 2020
Hilarious is not the word, absolutely outlandish trailer 😂 this is going to be one insane trip of a film #LaxmmiBombTrailer— Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) October 9, 2020
What a Fantastic Trailer @akshaykumar Sir Nailed It with Your Powerful Role— deepak (@khiladideepak3) October 9, 2020
Comedy Is LIT
BGM 💥🔥
Your Acting Is Out Of The World @advani_kiara Is Simply Fantastic
Great work done by @offl_Lawrence#LaxmmiBombTrailer
Blockbuster On OTT Platform— Ravi Kumar (@akkian_msdian) October 9, 2020
Laxmmi Bomb 🔥 pic.twitter.com/obrC6oHHQd
Laxmmi Bomb is one of Akshay Kumar's most awaited films so far. It was supposed to release earlier this year. However, the pandemic delayed it. But now it seems the movie is all set to release on November 9, 2020, on Hotstar. It is a remake of the Tamil movie, Muni 2: Kanchana which released in 2011. Laxmmi Bomb will also release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE along with India on November 9.
In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar plays a double role. He features as Kiara Advani's husband who has come to meet her parents and tries to win them over. But things go horribly wrong as a ghost invades his body and not just any ghost, but that of a transgender. She is back to take revenge against some wrong done to her. The tag line to the movie reads, "A circus of a family and ghost".
Jahan kahi bhi hain, wahi ruk jaayyein aur taiyyaar ho jaayyein dekhne #LaxmmiBomb ka trailer, kyunki barasne aa rahi hai Laxmmi! #LaxmmiBombTrailer out now. #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali! 💥— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020
#FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence pic.twitter.com/oJM6YljkBX
Laxmmi Bomb casts Kiara Advani in the lead role alongside Akshay Kumar. The rest of the cast includes Muskaan Khubchandani, Sharad Kelker, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tusshar Kapoor, Babu Antony and others. The movie has been helmed by Raghav Lawrence who also directed the Tamil version.
During a press conference about the release of Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar revealed that horror-comedy is his favourite genre. He had come across the story of Laxmmi Bomb many years ago and was eager to star in it. However, the project kept getting delayed for some reason or the other.
