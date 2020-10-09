'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer Out! Here's How Fans Reacted To Akshay Kumar's Much-awaited Movie

The much-awaited Laxxmi Bomb trailer released earlier today. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani pair up for the first time in this horror-comedy to entertain their fans. And it seems that their fans are indeed left entertained by the trailer itself as comments and tweets started pouring in as soon as the trailer was dropped.

Fans react to 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer

Fans seem to have reacted favourably to Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb trailer. Many hailed the horror-comedy for its unique content while others were left divided. Check out the fan reactions to Laxmmi Bomb trailer here:

King of comedy akshay Kumar is back with Blast

akshay Kumar comic timing is 🔥

Raghav direction is mass 🔥

300 cro movie if it theatrical release



Most versatile super star pic.twitter.com/ZDuP60Osuu — Khiladi Harry (@mahendrakar01) October 9, 2020

Entertainment , comedy , thriller , horror , craziness , acting 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/jvpfQaJOll — Shubham (@call_me_Shubhu) October 9, 2020

Bhai saheb copied hai aur remake hai movie ka usme kya fantastic kuch bhi logo ko pagal nahi bana ne ka really bad movie bad acting have kept some original story line but No copy to kar na hai copy karo but original kuch rako song bhi 🤨🤭😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒 bad movie bad story line — cHeck_faKeOReAl (@beingchoicesf) October 9, 2020

Hilarious is not the word, absolutely outlandish trailer 😂 this is going to be one insane trip of a film #LaxmmiBombTrailer — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) October 9, 2020

What a Fantastic Trailer @akshaykumar Sir Nailed It with Your Powerful Role



Comedy Is LIT

BGM 💥🔥

Your Acting Is Out Of The World @advani_kiara Is Simply Fantastic

Great work done by @offl_Lawrence#LaxmmiBombTrailer — deepak (@khiladideepak3) October 9, 2020

Blockbuster On OTT Platform

Laxmmi Bomb 🔥 pic.twitter.com/obrC6oHHQd — Ravi Kumar (@akkian_msdian) October 9, 2020

When is Laxmmi Bomb releasing?

Laxmmi Bomb is one of Akshay Kumar's most awaited films so far. It was supposed to release earlier this year. However, the pandemic delayed it. But now it seems the movie is all set to release on November 9, 2020, on Hotstar. It is a remake of the Tamil movie, Muni 2: Kanchana which released in 2011. Laxmmi Bomb will also release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE along with India on November 9.

What is Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb about?

In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar plays a double role. He features as Kiara Advani's husband who has come to meet her parents and tries to win them over. But things go horribly wrong as a ghost invades his body and not just any ghost, but that of a transgender. She is back to take revenge against some wrong done to her. The tag line to the movie reads, "A circus of a family and ghost".

Laxmmi Bomb cast

Laxmmi Bomb casts Kiara Advani in the lead role alongside Akshay Kumar. The rest of the cast includes Muskaan Khubchandani, Sharad Kelker, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tusshar Kapoor, Babu Antony and others. The movie has been helmed by Raghav Lawrence who also directed the Tamil version.

During a press conference about the release of Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar revealed that horror-comedy is his favourite genre. He had come across the story of Laxmmi Bomb many years ago and was eager to star in it. However, the project kept getting delayed for some reason or the other.

