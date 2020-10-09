Kiara Advani Posts Pic With Akshay Ahead Of 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer Release, Says 'Be Ready'

On Friday morning, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram and posted a portrait with her Laxmmi Bomb co-star Akshay Kumar. Kiara revealed that the trailer of the film will be out in the next three hours. "Jab tak chingari nahi lagegi toh bomb kaise phutega?

Main aur Akshay Kumar aa rahe hain Laxmmi Bomb trailer ke saath sirf 3 ghante mein, taiyyar rehna" which roughly translates to "Till you don't create a spark, how will the bomb lighten up? Akshay Kumar and I are coming with the Laxmmi Bomb trailer in the next 3 hours. Be ready."

In the pic, Kiara sported a gold attire whereas Kumar pulled off a black robe with some gold ornaments. By the looks of it, it is one of their BTS pictures. Soon, fans flooded the comments section with love. Many expressed excitement to watch the video, while many also dropped hearts and awestruck emotions on the post. However, later, Kiara limited her comments on Instagram.

Kiara shares pic with Akshay ahead of Laxmmi Bomb trailer release

On October 8, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and posted a captivating video. The clip featured a massive bomb that was lit up but did not burst. Suddenly, a few texts popped up on the screen which read, "Phutega Kal", which means, "It will burst tomorrow". Not only this, but the actor also penned a tagline. Akshay revealed that the film will make people laugh and feel scared too. He asked fans to watch the intriguing video with their families. "Watch Laxmmi Bomb trailer coming out tomorrow," he wrote.

Laxmmi Bomb cast

Laxmmi Bomb will feature Akshay in the role of a transgender for the first time ever on-screen. The film will also star Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar in prominent roles. Helmed by Raghava Lawrence, the horror drama is the remake of the director's own Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Earlier, the makers of the film unveiled a motion poster of Laxmmi Bomb that garnered massive attention from moviegoers. The movie is slated to release on November 9, 2020, on Disney+Hotstar.

(Source: Kiara Advani Instagram)

