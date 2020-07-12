Nanavati Hospital Issues Statement After Amitabh Bachchan's April Video Goes Viral

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan informed his fans and followers that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently admitted at the Nanavati hospital, Mumbai. Soon after a video went viral on social media where he is thanking the staff, doctors and nurses at the Nanavati Hospital for the tremendous work they were doing during these difficult times.

While many thought it was a fresh video he shot, but the truth is that it was shot in April and was shared by Big B in April on his social media. In the video, he says, "Namashkar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. I want to talk to all the doctors, nurses and the staff at Nanavati hospital, for the tremendous work you’re doing in these very trying circumstances."

Nanavati Hospital a few minutes back released a statement clarifying the video shot in April. They wrote, "Our attention has been drawn to a video which is in circulation on the social media where Shri Amitabh Bachchanji acknowledges the efforts of healthcare workers. The aforesaid message was created in April 2020 to motivate the frontline nurses, doctors and staff working in COVID wards.

In April 2020, Shri. Amitabh Bachchanji had kindly donated some resources when Nanavati Hospital had created a separate dedicated COVID facility comprising of 150 beds located in a distinct block. He had kindly sent encouraging message to all the team members at Nanavati Hospital at that time. Since then, we continue to be an integral part of Mumbai’s efforts in fighting this battle having treated over 1400 covid patients."

Bachchan's April Video

"They are trying times. Everyone is being worked to their absolute limits. There’s always fear, there is perhaps depression, but please, do not despair or panic. We’re all together in this. We hope and wish that very soon we shall come out of these extraneous circumstances. Thank you so much Nanavati hospital, all the nurses and doctors, and the people that are working there - the staff at the hospital. I have had a wonderful experience every time I have been to your facility," Amitabh Bachchan said in the video.

