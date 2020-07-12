30 Members Of Amitabh Bachchan's Staff Tested For COVID-19, 4 Bungalows Sealed: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is taking measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 after Amitabh Bachchan and his family tested positive for the virus. BMC sanitised the Bachchan residences and the areas around it, as well as have conducted the testing of the members of the staff. They have also declared the family bungalows as restricted areas.

As per the latest information from BMC, a medical team was deployed at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai’s Juhu. The team inspected and tested 30 members of the staff. Jalsa, where Big B resides, and his three other bungalows, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa, one of which serves as his office, have been sealed and declared as containment zones.

The staff at Jalsa have been segregated, the BMC informed.

The officials are currently collating the list of the persons who might have come in contact with the family members and the staff, instructing the concerned to remain segregated. Visuals of the premises being sanitised had surfaced on social media earlier in the day.

Jaya Bachchan tests negative

After Amitabh and Abhishek Bacchhan informed that they had tested positive for COVID-19, it was informed on Sunday that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya too have tested positive. Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her kids have tested negative. While Big B and AB Jr are admitted to the Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be quarantining at home.

