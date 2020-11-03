Fans 'protect' Anushka Sharma From Negativity After Virat Kohli Loses IPL Match

Virat Kohli's Bangalore team slumped to their fourth defeat on the trot after losing to Delhi's team by six wickets on Monday but still made the cut, courtesy their net run rate. To protect Anushka Sharma from trolling, fans came out in support of the actor.

In the past, the 'Zero' actor has been subjected to criticism and trolling every time after Virat Kohli fails to perform or the team loses. Fans started sharing pictures of Anushka Sharma dressed in a beautiful white dress cheering for husband and the team so as to 'protect' her from the hate comments.

Anushka Sharma is currently in Dubai with Kohli for the latest season of Indian Premier League (IPL) and the couple is expecting their first child in January next year. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, took to Twitter to share the news, alongside their picture, showing Anushka's baby bump. "And then, we were three! Arriving January 2021," Anushka Sharma tweeted.

protect anushka sharma at any cost 🧿 pic.twitter.com/S93XP3ll8s — kiara (@aliaaakapoor) November 2, 2020

NO NEGATIVITY AROUND HER TODAY PLEASE NO MATTER WHAT

[ #AnushkaSharma ] pic.twitter.com/LJ2INZf8ao — Sarah🌺 (@OneNOnlyyy) November 2, 2020

This is an Anushka Sharma appreciation tweet. We also talk about that pretty white dress, the hoop earrings and that baby bump ❤️🥺 pic.twitter.com/DSRD8aDN4Z — m (@Manasa2922x) November 2, 2020

Bangalore in Dream11 IPL 2020

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli termed the team's performance as a 'mixed bag' after their loss at the hands of Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The three-time finalists were restricted to 152/7 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat by Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer. In reply, Delhi got the job done by 6 wickets and an over to spare.

Virender Sehwag trolls Virat Kohli for dropping Aaron Finch after loss to Delhi: Watch

Shreyas Iyer & Co. will now face the title-holders Mumbai in Qualifier 1 on Thursday while Bangalore will face either Kolkata or Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.

Despite Bangalore’s defeat to Delhi, they have qualified for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. The Virat Kohli-led side have registered seven wins out of their 14 matches this season. They will now face either Hyderabad or Kolkata in the upcoming eliminator.

'It's a mixed bag': Virat Kohli after Bangalore consolidate playoff berth despite a loss

