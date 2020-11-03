Virender Sehwag Trolls Virat Kohli For Dropping Aaron Finch After Loss To Delhi: Watch

Virat Kohli-led Bangalore lost to Delhi on Monday, November 2 in the 55th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. As has been the case throughout the tournament this year, ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the recently-concluded game as part of his social media show, Viru Ki Baithak. Through his most recent episode, the former Indian opening batsman mocked Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli over his decision to exclude Aaron Finch from the playing XI.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore qualify for playoffs despite defeat

We have the three qualifiers for #Dream11IPL 2020.



Who will take the vacant spot? pic.twitter.com/6PkxK6nzsa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 2, 2020

Virender Sehwag believes Virat Kohli “sledged” Aaron Finch ahead of India vs Australia 2020 series

Virat Kohli decided to drop out-of-form opening batsman Aaron Finch from Bangalore’s playing XI ahead of their final league match against Delhi. The skipper promoted dynamic youngster Josh Philippe to open instead, however, the move backfired as the 23-year-old managed to score only 12 runs from 17 balls. Bangalore eventually managed to register only 152-7 off their 20 overs, a total which was later overhauled by Delhi batsmen with an over to spare.

Virender Sehwag jokingly said that Virat Kohli was applying sledging tactics when it comes to Australian cricketer Aaron Finch because of the upcoming, high-profile India vs Australia 2020 series. The ex-Indian cricketer hilariously assumed that Finch must have been thinking of the same and considered himself unlucky.

Virender Sehwag mocks Virat Kohli, watch video

The road ahead for India vs Australia 2020 series

A few days after the Dream11 IPL 2020 season, the Indian cricket team will tour Australia for a hectic two-month tour. The tour will comprise of three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches. While Virat Kohli will be India’s skipper in all three formats, Aaron Finch will lead Australia in the limited-overs series and Tim Paine will lead his national side in the Test segment of the tour. The series will begin with the first ODI on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Bangalore in Dream11 IPL 2020

Despite Bangalore’s defeat to Delhi, they have qualified for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. The Virat Kohli-led side have registered seven wins out of their 14 matches this season. They will now face either Hyderabad or Kolkata in the upcoming eliminator.

