Fans School Payal Ghosh On COVID-19 Protocol As She Distributes Face Masks

Actor Payal Ghosh was also seen getting pictures clicked with fans in the video but they were too not wearing face masks as they stood next to her. Watch —

Payal Ghosh

Actor-turned-politician Payal Ghosh on Wednesday took to her social media handle to share a video of distributing face masks in New Delhi's Sultan Puri area. But what caught everyone's attention was the fact that Ghosh herself was not wearing the face mask properly.

Ghosh along with Shakeel Saifi, the national president of Republican Party of India (RPI) Minority cell distributed face masks amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic but both were seen violating the COVID-19 protocols. Payal was also seen getting pictures clicked with fans in the video but they were too not wearing face masks as they stood next to her.

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 92 lakh with 44,376 new cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surged to 86.42 lakh, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Actor Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale’s RPI

Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, joined the Republican Party of India (Athawale) on Monday. She along with some others joined the party in the presence of its chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Ghosh was appointed vice president of the women's wing of the party. Athawale said that the entry of Ghosh and others into the party would strengthen it.

Payal Ghosh poses question on 'credentials' of actors amid ongoing drug probe

Payal Ghosh says, 'Time's up!'; pens message for 'the ones who have wronged' her

 

 

