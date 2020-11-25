Fans School Payal Ghosh On COVID-19 Protocol As She Distributes Face Masks

Actor-turned-politician Payal Ghosh on Wednesday took to her social media handle to share a video of distributing face masks in New Delhi's Sultan Puri area. But what caught everyone's attention was the fact that Ghosh herself was not wearing the face mask properly.

Ghosh along with Shakeel Saifi, the national president of Republican Party of India (RPI) Minority cell distributed face masks amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic but both were seen violating the COVID-19 protocols. Payal was also seen getting pictures clicked with fans in the video but they were too not wearing face masks as they stood next to her.

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 92 lakh with 44,376 new cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surged to 86.42 lakh, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

NETIZENS REACT

Mask not properly wear by distributor — Arun Kumar Agarwal (@arunagarwal71) November 25, 2020

Khud bhi acche se pehan leti — Megha (@iMeghh) November 25, 2020

Mask distribution krne wale khud mask ko sahi se nhi lga rhe.... — sonali (@Shalu81163766) November 25, 2020

आप भी मास्क को proper लगा लीजिए । Doing good job 👍 #WearAMask — Neeraj Singh 🇮🇳 (@neerajkesha) November 25, 2020

Jokers, they themselves Properly Not Wearing The Mask — अब तो मेरा १५ लाख दे दो (@kunapanda) November 25, 2020

Like you touch the mask with both your hands and give it to someone to wear the same😂😂 to be protected from corona. pic.twitter.com/VKCm9r2rgR — Warcipe Gandhi (@warcipe_2809) November 25, 2020

Actor Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale’s RPI

Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, joined the Republican Party of India (Athawale) on Monday. She along with some others joined the party in the presence of its chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Ghosh was appointed vice president of the women's wing of the party. Athawale said that the entry of Ghosh and others into the party would strengthen it.

I have been appointed as the vice president for women wing of RPI. Thanks @RamdasAthawale sir for believing in me. This is my honor to accept it. It's one step closer to getting justice.



As a woman I am also happy to serve the women community.🙏

Now the ropes will get tighter. pic.twitter.com/lbnAqwBvx9 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 26, 2020

Lovely meeting @shakeelsaifi5 the national president of RPI minority cell today evening and updating him on the party’s activities and my personal case during his visit to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/LNqB67HTYq — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 21, 2020

