Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Amid the ongoing Bollywood drug case being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Payal Ghosh on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to opine on the issue. Highlighting 'Say No To Drugs', Payal wrote, "Where is the credential of being an actor if you have consume illegal substances for performances." (sic)

"Then all honours should go to drugs than the artists when the consumption of drugs give you the intensity and power of acting. Are we doing any good to society?," Ghosh further wrote.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following seizure of drugs from their house to judicial custody till December 4.

The court will hear their bail pleas on Monday. The NCB arrested Singh on Saturday and her husband early Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri.

The couple was produced before a magistrates court Sunday afternoon. "The court has remanded both the accused to judicial custody till December 4," NCB prosecutor Atul Sarpande told PTI.

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs. Many celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, and others were called in for questioning regarding the same.

The central agency earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

(With PTI inputs)

