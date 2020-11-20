Payal Ghosh Says, 'Time's Up!'; Pens Message For 'the Ones Who Have Wronged' Her

Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh took to her Twitter handle to pen a message for those who have wronged her. "Let's not make my silence my loss," she wrote. "The ones who have wronged me, be on your toes and spend your time out doing things that u always wanted. Time's up...!!," she said.

Ghosh made the headlines after she accused film director and actor Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, filing a case against him. Later she joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI) and was named as the vice president of its women’s wing.

Let's not make my silence my loss. I am very much on the money. The roots are growing and they are going to shatter all concrete soon. The ones who have wronged me, be on your toes and spend your time out doing things that u always wanted. Time's up...!! — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 19, 2020

Payal Ghosh’s allegations against Anurag Kashyap

Payal had taken to Twitter on September 19 to claim that Kashyap had forced himself on her over 5 years ago. She then approached the Versova police in Mumbai, and an FIR was filed against the filmmaker on charges of rape, among others. Though the statement of both the celebrities was recorded in the case, there has been no update on the case yet.

Payal Ghosh, meanwhile, landed in a row for dragging Richa Chadha in her allegations and had to apologise after the latter filed a defamation case in Bombay High Court.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal trying to gain publicity on my name, alleges Payal Ghosh after row

Richa Chadha vs Payal Ghosh

Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against Payal Ghosh for taking her name in the sexual assault allegations against Anurag Kashyap. The case was settled when Payal Ghosh tendered an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha as per the court order on October 14.

Payal Ghosh shares manager's text on Jr NTR film before 'disastrous' Anurag Kashyap meet

Meanwhile, there has been no development on the FIR that was registered against Anurag Kashyap. The duo had been questioned by the police officers at the Versova police station.

On the work front, Payal Ghosh will be seen in Red, also starring Shakti Kapoor, and Krushna Abhishek. The film is written and directed by Ashok Tyagi.

According to the reports, Payal will play Madhubala in the film. The film is produced by Avanti Arts and Prajakta Films Production. Payal Ghosh was last seen in the Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal-starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (2017).

