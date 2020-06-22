Farah Khan Ali Has A Message For Trolls Who Abuse Director Farah Khan Thinking It Is Her

Jewellery designer and Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali took to her Twitter handle to write a message for all the trolls who abuse 'Main Hoon Na' director Farah Khan thinking it is her. She wrote, "Please spare her, as we are two different people."

She further went on to write that, "At least open your eyes and READ who is tweeting." [sic] Farah Khan Ali has been vocal on social media about politics and issues related to the country. With many celebrities quitting Twitter owing to the hate they receive, Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Criticise “policies and politics” not people personally. Criticise them for the decisions they take that can impact the country at large. Dont Mentally Harass anyone because that is Bullying. Mental Harassment can lead to depression and death. Be Kind." [sic] Ali concluded by saying, "Spending less time on Twitter is always advisable."

Conversations around mental health rose after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death by suicide on June 14. Following Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death by suicide on Sunday, June 14, social media is flooded with opinions about the possible motivation for the late actor's fatal action. Many have pointed out the unfair practice of nepotism in the film industry which has always been used to favor the privileged few over a talented lot of actors who have had to struggle their way into Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput had also been a victim of this practice and had often voiced his opinion about it at social events.

Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali has put forth her understanding of the term 'nepotism' and pointed out that while it is widely practiced in many industries, it is an unfair trick to gain success. She made a statement by tweeting a thread of her thoughts on the topic and claimed that 'it is morally wrong to mock anyone or make them feel less than the person they are'.

She also said "Ironical then are those that harp about Nepotism in the industry but made their innings by using ppl to get in. U see life isn’t that simple & ppl constantly use Nepotism every where to reach where they should or where they believe their own should. Totally UNFAIR but True."

