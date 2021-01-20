Farah Khan Meets YouTube Sensation Bhuvan Bam, Reveals 'my Son Is His Fan'

Director Farah Khan has found a way to increase her followers on Instagram — post a selfie with YouTuber Bhuvan Bam. The Om Shaanti Om director took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Bhuvan as the two talented personalities met during a shoot.

"Look who walked into my vanity van!! Best way to increase followers.. pose with the crazily talented @bhuvan.bam22 .. #fanclub #senseofhumor," Farah wrote. "My son is his fan and his mother is mine. sooo lovely to meet him," Farah wrote on her Instagram story.

About Bhuvan Bam

2021 seems to be a good year for Bhuvan Bam as his YouTube channel ‘BB Ki Vines’ reaching a total of 3 billion views and crossing 20 million subscribers. This has made Bam, India’s first independent digital content creator to reach these levels of engagement.

Bhuvan has been creating content for years by playing characters like Bhanchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu mama, and others, all on his own. He is all set to release his awaited series Dhindora, which has been shot through the pandemic. His videos have been known for empowering the youths as it is real, impact creating and thoughtful, involving a very realistic point of view. Bhuvan’s videos talk about subjects that premise around the life of an urban teenager. The videos talk about important topics yet with a great dose of humour and hence are interesting for the viewers.

About Farah Khan

Farah Khan was recently in the news after her Instagram account was hacked. Choreographer-director Farah Khan in December said that the security of her social media accounts had been compromised and efforts are on to restore the profiles. Khan said while both her Twitter and Instagram pages were hacked, she was able to reinstate the latter thanks to her husband, director Shirish Kunder.

