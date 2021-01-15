Farah Khan's Unseen Photo With Farhan Has Malaika Comparing Her Hair With Chunky Panday's

The National Award-winning choreographer, Farah Khan recently took social media by surprise after she shared an unseen throwback picture with first-cousin and actor Farhan Akhtar on Instagram. Earlier today, the Main Hoon Na director took to her Instagram handle to reminisce the good old days with '#dancingcousin' Farhan by sharing a rare candid picture. Along with flaunting her 'Flashdance haircut' from back in the days, Farah expressed bonding with family over dance before the era of 'internet, wifi & computers'.

Malaika Arora compares Farah's haircut to Chunky Panday's hairdo

Earlier this morning, i.e. January 15, 2021, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan dug up her photo gallery to share a cute candid photograph with cousin brother Farhan Akhtar on Instagram. In the picture shared by her, a young Farah and Farhan are seen striking a pose for the camera whilst dancing with mother Menaka Irani and 'maami' Rosy having a fun time in the background. While the Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi actor is seen sporting a black tee with her 'Flashdance haircut', the Dil Dhadakne Do actor flashed his beaming smile at the camera in a solid white shirt. Sharing the photograph on Instagram, Farah wrote,

Before internet, wifi & computers there was Dance!! The best family bonding.. @faroutakhtar n i in my ever flashdance haircut tripping the light fantastic.. #dancingcousins #thosewerethedays .. ( my beautiful mom in the sari at the back with rosy maami)♥ï¸

Soon after the post was shared on Instagram, actor Sikandar Kher was quick to slide into the comment section of the post and humorously wrote, "Farah that hair is spot on". Thus, in response, Farah commented back writing, "I'm telling u I used to wear the Flashdance sweatshirt n roam with this hair". On the other hand, her Bollywood pal Malaika Arora went on to compare her hairdo with Chunky Panday's as she wrote, "Hair is very @chunkypanday". Furthermore, while Pooja Chopra was all-praise about the picture as she wrote, "Not to miss those twinkling eyes", Sunita Kapoor gushed, "So cute faruuuuu" in the comment section of the post.

