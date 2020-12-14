Fardeen Khan Loses 18 Kgs In 2020, Says, 'wanted To Reclaim Myself'

Fardeen Khan feels good after receiving a 'warm welcome' post his picture stepping out of Mukesh Chabbra's office went viral on social media. Khan who left everyone stunned with his drastic transformation said that 'it certainly feels good' to know that 'people are interested in you and haven't forgotten you'.

In conversation with a leading news portal, Fardeen revealed that the lockdown was a blessing for him as he got to focus on his health and nutrition which led to him losing weight. Fardeen also said that he later got a personal trainer and lost in total 18 kgs in 2020.

"I wanted to reclaim myself, not just how I look, but how you feel, your energy level. I feel 25, which I had forgotten. We are in a business where you are expected to look good and that is part of the motivation of working again. I am happy and it feels great," Fardeen told Hindustan Times.

According to the actor, the time that he spent away from work was nothing less than ‘beautiful’. He shares an amazing bond with his children and feels grateful to have them. Now, when Fardeen sees his children he feels ‘more settled’. Hence, he thinks it is an appropriate time to get back to work once again. His return to work happened ‘organically’, as per the Heyy Babyy star. Having returned, he finds the entire landscape of the film industry has changed.

Fardeen Khan : Chocolate boy to rosugulla boi. pic.twitter.com/6XJ4N81NoZ — SUPERaMAN (@superaman007) May 20, 2016

Fardeen made his acting debut in 1998 and starred in films like 'No Entry,' 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya,' 'Jungle' and also won the Filmfare Best Debut Award.

