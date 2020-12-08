Fardeen Khan Speaks About Why He & His Wife Natasha Moved To London; Return Speculated

After taking a long hiatus from the showbiz world, actor Fardeen Khan is all set to make his comeback again. He was reportedly spotted outside filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra’s office, as per Bollywood Hungama. In a recent interview with the portal, Fardeen details why he took so long to return to the entertainment industry, and while doing so the actor also candidly spoke about personal issues.

During the interaction, Fardeen said that he did not plan to be away from his profession for a long time. However, it just ‘happened’. Talking about the reason, he explained how initially he had to move London with his wife Natasha, as the couple faced umpteen challenges while conceiving. They were blessed with a daughter back in 2013 and four years later they welcomed a baby boy in their life.

ALSO READ | Fardeen Khan Stuns Fans With His Drastic Transformation; Is Actor Set To Make Comeback?

Fardeen further added that each time they welcomed a new member ‘it was a bundle of joy’ for everyone. However, the actor did not understand ‘how and when’ time flew by quickly. Since the couple chose the IVF route for conceiving, Fardeen had to be up and down between London and Mumbai. The actor details that it wasn’t an easy journey for his wife Natasha and he had to ‘stay by her side’.

ALSO READ | Fardeen Khan Related To Veteran Actor Mumtaz? Here Are The Details

In the same interview, Fardeen elaborated that initially, the couple thought they would away from Mumbai only for a couple of years. But things did not turn out to be simple. Being away from his hometown wasn’t planned and the actor was ‘dealing with circumstances, he added. After fighting all the odds, now Fardeen Khan enjoys the company of two beautiful children every day.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor And Fardeen Khan Starrers From Early 2000s: 'Khushi' To 'Fida'

According to the actor, the time that he spent away from work was nothing less than ‘beautiful’. He shares an amazing bond with his children and feels grateful to have them. Now, when Fardeen sees his children he feels ‘more settled’. Hence, he thinks it is an appropriate time to get back to work once again. His return to work happened ‘organically’, as per the Heyy Babyy star. Having returned, he finds the entire landscape of the film industry has changed.

ALSO READ | Vivek Oberoi's Role In 'Road' Was Supposed To Be Played By Fardeen Khan & Other Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.