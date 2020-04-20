Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh And Other Actors Who Shared Tiger Baby Memes

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti came up with a production house named Tiger Baby Films. The Indian film production company started in 2015. Tiger Baby Films recently made headlines and few celebrities were seen posting tiger baby memes on their social media. Zoya Akhtar's brother Farhan Akhtar was also a part of this trend. Take a look at some of the celebrities who shared tiger baby memes on social media.

Celebrities who shared tiger baby memes

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar was seen promoting his upcoming movie Toofan in the picture. His upcoming film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will release in 2020. Farhan Akhtar's tiger baby was seen wearing boxing gloves. The meme had a realy witty line which was loved by fans.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's post has gained over 687K likes on Instagram. Ranveer Singh's meme content had a connection with his movie Gully Boy. Fans were seen commenting laughing emojis on the picture.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter is seen promoting his upcoming movie Khaali Peeli with the tiger baby meme. The actor's Khaali Peeli will be directed by Maqbool Khan and will release in 2020. The film also features Ananya Pandey.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor mentioned one of his movie dialogues in the tiger baby meme. The dialogue is from Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer Singh who played the role of Kabir Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do.also later made a lip-syncing video on Anil Kapoor's dialogue. The post has received over 28K likes on Instagram.

