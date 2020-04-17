Here Are Some Popular Songs From Farhan Akhtar's Film 'Shaadi Ke Side Effects'

Farhan Akhtar worked in the movie Shaadi Ke Side Effects in 2014. He was seen alongside Vidya Balan in the movie. Saket Chaudhary's film was about a married couple Siddharth Roy (Farhan Akhtar) and Trisha Roy (Vidya Balan) who find themselves struggling with challenges of being a parent.

Shaadi Ke Side Effects is also a Bollywood hit. The songs of the movie were also major hits. Take a look at songs from the film.

Songs from Shaadi Ke Side Effects

Desi Romance

Desi Romance is sung by Arijit Singh and Suchi. The song is penned by Swanand Kirkire and the music director of the song is Pritam. The song has gained over 3 million views on YouTube and released on March 21, 2014. This is a dance number from the movie.

Tauba Main Vyah Karke Pachtaya

The song features Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan. The sound in the song is by DJ Phukan. The music is directed by Pritam. The song has over 1.1 million views on YouTube and is sung by Shahid Malya and Poorvi Koutish. The song is written by Mayur Puri. The starting scene of the song is of Siddharth Roy and Trisha Roy's marriage. The markers of the song have even a Punjabi vibe to the song at the end.

Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya

Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya is a romantic song from Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The song is sung by Nikhil Paul George, Neeti Mohan and Mili Nair. This sung starts after Siddharth (Farhan Akhtar) and Trisha (Vidya Balan) fall in love with each other. The song released on T-Series' YouTube channel on March 21, 2014. The lyrics of the song are written by Swanand Kirkire.

Yahaan Vahaan

The song is sung by Farhan Akhtar and written by Swanand Kirkire. Yahaan Vahaan is a sad song from Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The song starts when Trisha Roy finds out the truth about her husband Siddharth Roy (Farhan Akhtar).

