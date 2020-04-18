Ranveer Singh Loves Posing Outdoors And These Pictures Are Proof | Take A Look

Ranveer Singh, who is currently enjoying his quarantine at home with wife Deepika Padukone, is a powerhouse of energy. The superstar actor is one of the bankable stars in the movie business, who is known for his craft. His body of work is tremendous, and some of his notable performances have been in films like Band Baaja Baarat, Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani, Simmba and Gully Boy.

The Ramleela actor, apart from his work, is also known for his outlandish fashion choices. Ranveer Singh has a massive social media fan base and he and loves getting clicked in distinct poses. We also noticed from his Insta feed, that Ranveer loves posing, especially when he is outdoors. So let's take a look at some of his best outdoor photos with adorable poses.

Ranveer Singh's Love for Posing Outdoors is evident from these pictures

In this Ranveer Singh's Instagram picture, the Gully Boy actor looks super happy and cheerful as he poses with sunlight and some lush green trees in the background. His endearing smile makes this outdoor photo even more special.

In this Ranveer Singh's Instagram pic, he looks dapper, as he gives an appealing poker face pose. This pic is clicked at a cricket stadium during 2019 IPL. Not to miss his voguish striped tuxedo, which looks amazing on him.

It looks like the Simmba actor is in some deep thought, while he posed for this picture. Not to miss the scenic lake view with so much greenery behind him in the pic.

Out of all Ranveer Singh's photos on Instagram, this one truly stands out. The actor looks ecstatic with his hands up in the air, like the titanic pose, as he witnessed the serene beauty of Himachal Pradesh, which is captured beautifully in this pic.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in 83. It is Kapil Dev Biopic, helmed by director Kabir Khan. The film was supposed to release on April 10, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, the makers have pushed it.

Pictures Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram

