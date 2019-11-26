Farhan Akhtar Defines "Maha Pakaoed" After CM Devendra Fadnavis's Resignation Announcement

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the sensational announcement of not forming the government in Maharashtra. CM Fadnavis said that BJP will sit in the Opposition and he would meet the Governor to tender his resignation as the party does not have numbers. Fadnavis' press conference comes right after sources told Republic TV that his deputy, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has resigned from the post of Deputy CM.

SENSATIONAL: CM Devendra Fadnavis to resign, says 'BJP won't form Govt, will sit in Oppn'

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter handle to make a comment on the ongoing political developments and said he was 'Maha Pakaoed'. He further went on to explain the 'verb' he invented and wrote, "to feel absolutely frustrated while one waits for the state government to form."

Maha Pakaoed (verb): to feel absolutely frustrated while one waits for the state government to form. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 26, 2019

A few hours back, Jaaved Jaaferi too made a comment on the Maharashtra Government.

The wise ones say Maharashtra lacked a ‘stable’ government.. well now they have one.. with the best horses money can buy — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) November 25, 2019

Fadnavis took oath as CM, Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar had claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

Devendra Fadnavis accuses Sena of being 'greedy', blames them for 'Mahayuti' fallout

This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

