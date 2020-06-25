In 2014, Farhan Akhtar Picked Sushant, 'an Actor With A Brighter Future' Over Varun, Arjun

As a part of 'Throwback Thursday', a video surfaced on social media where Farhan Akhtar in 2014 at a popular and controversial chat show picked Sushant Singh Rajput as an 'actor with a brighter future' over Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra. In 2014, Sushant had delivered two films only — Kai Po Che! and 'Shuddh Desi Romance' opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death by suicide shook the entire film industry. SSR's demise has triggered serious debates and conversations around nepotism and 'Insider vs Outsider' behaviour of the industry.

Farhan Akhtar penned a poem a few days back and wrote, "Sleep my brother sleep let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap let the shrill get higher let the darkness in the hearts of men get deep Sleep my brother Sleep. RIP Sushant."

Sushant Singh Rajput's father pays homage at the prayer meet

A picture of Sushant’s father paying homage to the actor surfaced on social media. The prayer meeting was at Sushant Singh Rajput’s house in Patna. Check out the picture below. Akshara Singh and Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari visited Sushant's residence in Patna to pay their respects.

