Throwback To When Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande Were Clicked With Ziva Dhoni, See

Throwback pictures and videos of Sushant Singh Rajput have gone viral on the internet. A recent throwback picture shows Sushant and Ankita Lokhande meeting MS Dhoni's daughter, Ziva Dhoni before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Here's what it is about.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's throwback picture with baby Ziva

In the throwback picture, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen holding a baby Ziva Dhoni in his arms. While the latter is smiling at the camera, Sushant is making a pouty face. The picture is dated from December 23, 2015, and the caption reads "And me with the baby #Ziva". Take a look:

In the second picture, Ankita Lokhande is also holding baby Ziva who is laying her head on her shoulders. The caption to this photo reads, "Ankita with ziva...#sakshi #dhoni #dinner". Going by the hashtags it seems, the duo was at Dhoni's house for dinner. Take a look:

Sushant Singh Rajput had essayed the role of the former Indian skipper in his biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The movie also starred Kiara Advani as Sakshi Singh Dhoni and Disha Patani as the late Priyanka Jha. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie was a massive hit at the box office.

Meanwhile, several other throwback videos and pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput has surfaced on the internet ever since his death. In a recent one, he could be seen grooving to the song Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai along with his Chhichhore co-star, Naveen Polishetty. The two even mimicked the signature gesture from the movie and the latter earned a smack from Sushant when he forgot a step.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. The actor then starred in a number of movies like Kedarnath, Sudhh Desi Romance, Raabta, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and some more. His latest release on the silver screen was Chhichhore. The movie also starred Shraddha Kapoor. Sushant had Dil Bechara, Takadum and Rifleman in his kitty.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death was reported on Sunday morning of June 14, 2020. His domestic help had found his body in his Bandra home. Sushant's last rites were performed in the presence of his family at Ville Crematorium. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rhea Chakraborty, Jacky Bhagnani, Vivek Oberoi, Udit Narayan and a few others had also attended his funeral.

