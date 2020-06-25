When Sushant hit back at Rajat Kapoor's 'Dhoni looks better' comment, then praised senior

Sushant Singh Rajput’s role as Mahendra Singh Dhoni was arguably his most popular character. Be it growing long hair to play the cricketer’s younger avatar or acing his batting style to play his trademark strokes like the helicopter shot, fans have been praising his transformation more since his death recently. Fans also dug out another incident related to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story when the actor’s conversation with Rajat Kapoor had made headlines.

READ: Throwback To When Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande Were Clicked With Ziva Dhoni, See

Two weeks after the release and film doing well at the box office, Rajat Kapoor had stated that Dhoni ‘looked so much better than the actor playing him’, calling it a #fact.

Sushant had a graceful answer, sharing that he had ‘slogged a bit extra’ to compensate for the 'looks.' The Kai Po Che star then had stated that if he would be interested in the work, then he should watch the film, while addressing Kapoor as ‘Sir.’

Here’s the post

READ: When Sushant Singh Rajput Cheered For Dhoni As His Biopic Played On TV, Watch Video

Kapoor then replied that he believed that Sushant's performance was ‘fab’ and that his fan following was ‘huge’, while converying best wishes.

Sushant clarified that they were not his fans, claiming he 'did not have many' and that they were just people who liked 'good films.' The Shuddh Desi Romance star returned Kapoor the praise, and hailed his act in Kapoor & Sons.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is the highest-grossing film of Sushant’s career, as it earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The bonding between Dhoni and Sushant, as they met Rajinikanth and attended promotional events together had become a talking point at that time. Sushant also visited Dhoni at his cricket matches a few times.

The director of the film, Neeraj Pandey recently stated that Dhoni was ‘shattered’ upon hearing the news of Sushant’s demise.

READ: MS Dhoni's Fan Posts Special, Heartfelt Tribute For Sushant Singh Rajput; Watch Video

READ: Neeraj Pandey Reveals Dhoni Was 'shattered' After Hearing About Sushant's Demise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.