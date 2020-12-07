Tanujj Garg Questions 'Bharat Bandh' By Farmer Unions And Political Parties Amid Protests

The farmers' protests against the Government over the agriculture laws have been going strong for 12 days now, and it planned to get more intense with call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday. While the Opposition parties have backed it, some have also expressed their displeasure over it. Producer Tanujj Garg questioned the need for such an agitation to express their views.

Tanujj Garg on ‘Bharat Bandh’

Tanujj Garg, who has produced films like Tumhari Sulu, Why Cheat India and is currently backing Looop Lapeta, took to Twitter to question the need for a 'bandh' to make a point.

Why resort to a #bandh to make a point? — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) December 6, 2020

The producer, however, had backed the farmers over their protest.

Opposition parties support Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh'

Opposition parties, including many regional outfits, on Sunday, came out in strong support of the Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 12 days demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK chief M K Stalin and PAGD chairman Farooq Abdullah also issued a joint statement backing the proposed day-long strike and pressed the Centre to meet the legitimate demands of the protesters.

Claiming that their agitation has spread across the nation, farmer leaders, who have maintained that their protest is apolitical, welcomed the support and urged all to come forward to make Tuesday's Bharat Bandh a success. After five rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions failed to end the impasse, the two sides are again set to meet on December 9, a day after the countrywide strike.

Govt plans for 'Bharat Bandh'

Ahead of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting against the Centre's new agri laws, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to all the states on Monday, sources said. In the advisory, the Ministry has asked the states to make sure the 'bandh' takes place peacefully and there are no untoward incidents.

