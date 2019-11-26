Fashion: Most Popular Costume Designers Who Made It Big In Bollywood

Costumes are considered to be an important part associated with a character in a film. It defines and expresses the character to the viewers. It helps the audience to get engaged with the body language of the character. One must have a passion for designing clothes and a sense of artistic ability to become a costume designer. Here is a list of some of the most popular costume designers in Bollywood:

Popular costume designers in Bollywood

Dolly Ahluwalia

Dolly Ahluwalia is an Indian actor and a costume designer. She started her career with Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen in the year 1993. She was awarded the Best Costume Design award at the 43rd National Film Awards for her work in Bandit Queen. It earned her a lot of appreciation. She has designed costumes for films like Omkara, Kaminey, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Haider and many more.

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra is one of the most influential personalities in the Indian fashion industry. He has been a part of major Indian films as well as social events. He won the 1995 Filmfare Award for Costume Design for Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela. In the year 2005, he launched his label with the name Manish Malhotra that offers bridal as well as menswear collection. Manish Malhotra has also designed a traditional outfit in the late 1990s for American pop artist Michael Jackson during his tour to India.

Anaita Shroff Adajania

Anaita Shroff Adajania is the fashion director of a reputed magazine. She has designed costumes for films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Being Cyrus, Love Aaj Kal and many more. She won the Best Costume Design Award at the 8th IIFA Awards for the film Dhoom 2. Anaita’s designs also feature in several leading magazines.

Maxima Basu

Maxime Basu has worked in some of the most popular films like Ram Leela, Dangal and Bajirao Mastani. She has won several awards for her notable work that includes the Filmfare Award for Best Costume Design. She has also assisted Danny Boyle in the 2009 Academy Award-winning drama film Slumdog Millionaire.

